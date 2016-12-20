Neighbors uneasy about proposed Knob Hill development

Highland View at the Knob would create 33 lots on 36 acres off Knob Road.

Neighbors are uneasy about a proposed development on Knob Hill.

Highland View at The Knob would create 33 lots on 36 acres off Knob Road. Residents believe it would have a negative impact on local wildlife and area infrastructure.

“The reason we all live here, is the woods and the wildlife,” said Rob Cheplicki, who moved to Knob Hill in 2004. His property backs up to the proposed 36 acre development.

“The bigger issue is, how much control do we -- as the people who live in this area -- have over what happens around us?” Cheplicki asked.

Cheplicki is among the dozens of community members who are speaking out against Highland View at The Knob.

“I would like to see studies done to see how it will affect the neighborhood,” he said.

Paul Miller lives on Knob Road. He believes this development will only create complications.

“The traffic has gotten progressively worse, the congestion, the speeding,” Miller said. “All those problems, the environmental devastation, the runoff, the impact on that wildlife.”

A concept plan has been submitted to the planning department.

According to NashvilleNext, a 2015 plan for the development of Nashville and Davidson County, any buildings on Knob Road should be consistent with the existing style, and should maintain a suburban feel.

Craig Owensby with the Nashville Planning Department said the project is not approved, because the plan itself hasn't been approved.

“It is a concept plan. It's really early in the process,” Owensby said. “The big challenge, not only for planning, but for the entire community, is to find a balance between growth and existing people."

Right now, a lengthy review process is taking place. The plan will be presented at a Jan. 26 planning commission meeting.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for public comment, and a lot of opportunity for public to make their thoughts known,” Owensby said. “It does sometimes make a difference. It's not uncommon for a plan to be updated, changed or modified in response to public opinion."

Metro Councilwoman Mary Carolyn Roberts said the property owners can build by right.

She encourages people to come to that Jan. 26 meeting, to share their thoughts on the impact of this development.

