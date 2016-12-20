Gunman claims self-defense in shooting that killed 2

Mahri Hawkins was also killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police say Donnie McFarland was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

The shooting call went out Tuesday afternoon at Duke Street and Sultana Avenue. (WSMV)

Metro police said two people were killed in a shooting near Talbot’s Corner on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting call went out around 3:30 p.m. at Duke Street and Sultana Avenue.

The victims have been identified as Donnie McFarland, 34, and Mahri Hawkins, 30.

Police said McFarland was at a relative’s house with Hawkins when the suspect drove by in a white Kia Optima. Both parties opened fire.

The two victims were both armed with handguns and were each struck multiple times. McFarland died at the scene. Hawkins was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police said Wednesday they are investigating a suspect’s claims that he shot McFarland, his cousin, and Hawkins in self-defense.

Reginald McFarland, 29, told detectives he was attacked by the two men after he requested that Donnie McFarland meet him at a family member’s home.

Reginald McFarland said the two men tried to kill him and he defended himself by shooting them.

Police said Reginald McFarland’s vehicle had several bullet holes in it when it was recovered on Tuesday.

Police said witness statements match up with Reginald McFarland’s version of the story. He has not yet been charged as the investigation continues.

