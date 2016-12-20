Body of woman missing since Saturday found in Nashville

A woman who has been missing since Saturday has been found dead in Nashville.

The body Ashley Brown was found at a trash disposal site at 1160 Freightliner Dr. around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

A worker at the site discovered her body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“I’m convinced that she didn’t do this to herself. It’s not like her and she has too much of a support system,” said Aimee Clack, Brown’s best friend. Brown's sister Heather said the same, "Someone did something to put her in the dumpster. Someone had to have."

Detectives are recreating the route of the trash truck that brought her to the facility.

Brown, 27, was supposed to head home to Tucson, AZ, on Wednesday for Christmas. Instead, her family is on their way to Nashville after her body was discovered.

Anyone who had seen Brown after 4:30 a.m. Dec. 17 is asked to contact police at 615-862-7329.

“There has to be somebody out there that knows something,” Clack said.

"It's devastating. We were really hoping they'd come up with something," said Trevor Brown, Ashley's father, "At least she is not still missing, and as hard as it is to say, at least we know where she is at."

Friends and co-workers gathered at Centennial Park on Thursday to release balloons in Ashley Brown's memory. Thursday would have been her 28th birthday.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Brown's family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.

Previously reported:

Police said Ashley Brown, 27, was last seen at 4:30 a.m. when she left a friend’s apartment in the 200 block of 25th Avenue North.

Brown left her purse and vehicle at the home. According to a police news release, she was reportedly intoxicated.

A friend reported her missing Saturday night.

The landlord made entry into Brown’s Pegram home on Saturday, but it did not appear that she had been home.

Brown’s best friend Aimee Clack said she’s devastated about her disappearance.

“It seems like when she walked out the door she fell off the face of the earth,” Clack said. “We’re struggling with not knowing and not being able to contact whoever we need to contact to get her back.

Clack said Brown’s father came to Nashville from Tucson to help police with the search. Her mother is also on the way.

“We love her and we’re not going to stop looking until we find her,” she added. “If we could just get her picture to one person who recognizes her and saw her somewhere that can lead to her. That’s all we need is one person.”

Brown, who reportedly has no health issues, is 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should call Det. Matt Filter at 615-862-7803.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.