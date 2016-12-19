Chris Miller

Hello Nashville!

I moved here with my wife and two young kiddos around Christmas 2016. It's a career move we’ve been eying for several years and we’re thrilled it’s come to pass.

This business can be a wild ride for an ambitious broadcaster and can take you all over the country. Four years ago my wife and I came out for CMA Fest, when we were leaving, my wife told me, “I want to move here.” At the time, I was a sportscaster at KOMO in Seattle. Months later I took a job as a news anchor at KUTV in Salt Lake City. We both knew it wasn’t our final destination.

I grew up in Denver, CO, and have lived in the west for most of my life and career. After having two children, a boy and a girl, my priorities shifted from snowboarding and fly-fishing to finding good schools and a friendly, family community to raise our kids. I think we found it here in Middle Tennessee.

Good morning Nashville!

After spending more than 10 years as a sportscaster, I switched to anchoring news. Managers, friends and colleagues have always told me I’d be a perfect fit for a morning show. Being able to spend afternoons and evenings with my family was a big draw. So here I am, bright and early on the air at 4 a.m. working alongside an amazing group of people to bring you the big news of the day. I hope you’ll tune in!

