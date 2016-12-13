Police officer shot in north Nashville; Suspected gunman found dead

The alleged gunman has been identified as Paul Hardesty. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

An East Precinct police officer was shot in the shoulder while investigating possible drug activity at the Cumberland Inn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The officer, 28-year-old Terrance McBride, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition and is scheduled for surgery later Tuesday.

Police Chief Steve Anderson said the suspected gunman was found dead inside the bathroom of the motel room with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The gunman was later identified as Paul Hardesty, 43. Police said he came under Tennessee parole supervision from New York in March of this year.

Anderson said police received a call at around 5:30 a.m. alerting them to possible drug activity or someone planning a robbery inside a room at the Cumberland Inn.

McBride and Officer Kyle Luu went to the room and were greeted by woman at the door. According to Anderson, the officers saw "obvious drug activity inside."

The officers asked the woman if anyone else inside. She said no, but police said her mannerisms were strange.

McBride then walked toward the bathroom door inside the motel and spotted Hardesty. The officer yelled for Hardesty to show his hands, but a shotgun blast came from inside the bathroom, hitting McBride in the shoulder.

Both officers returned fire as they backed out of the motel room. Once they were outside, Luu heard another shotgun blast from inside the room.

After sending in a robot, officers eventually reentered the room, which is when they found the suspect's body in the bathtub. Police said he was clutching a 12-gauge shotgun.

"It appears at this time that he took his own life," Anderson said.

Metro police posted a YouTube video featuring the officers' radio transmissions after the shooting. Listen below:

Police said Hardesty was a convicted felon from New York. Tennessee parole officers knew he was here in the state and agreed to oversee his parole. It does not appear that he was currently wanted for anything.

Police are still searching for the woman who was with the suspect in the room. They said she appeared to be high on drugs but took off running in the midst of the shooting. Officers said she left some money and personal items behind. They are still working to track her down.

McBride is a three-year veteran of the police department. He reportedly did not see the gun but heard it go off and felt his shoulder being hit. He will be undergoing surgery later in the day and is expected to make a full recovery.

"It is serious, but the doctors tell me he will make a full recovery," Anderson said.

Luu is on routine administrative assignment during the preliminary investigation into the shooting.

Police said part of the investigation will focus on Hardesty’s background and recent activities. His last known address in Tennessee was in Robertson County.

Several people motel guests described the frightening moments during and after the shooting.

"When we got up and we heard the police, I don't know they was running north. And then I heard one more shot - pow - and then I was going to open the door," said Fernando Akins. "My wife said, 'Don't open the door,' so I was just waiting there and then the police banging on the door."

Over the past 12 months, Metro police have received nearly 550 calls for assaults, kidnappings, robberies and domestic disturbances at the Cumberland Inn.

Despite the frequent calls and two recent officer-involved shootings at the motel, Anderson said it would require extreme circumstances to ask a judge to shut down the business.

“Activity at that place at this point has not risen to the level that’s got our attention,” Anderson said. “But obviously if things continue to erupt in that particular business, we’ll take a closer look at it.”

On some of the calls for service, officers didn’t file a report because they determined no crime had been committed.

Channel 4 reached out to the family who owns the hotel but they did not want to comment.

