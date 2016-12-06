Edward Burch joined News 4 in December 2016, after spending five years as a multimedia journalist in Birmingham, AL.

Originally from the Illinois side of the St. Louis metro area, Edward dreamed of a career in broadcasting since high school. While attending college at St. Louis University, Edward had the opportunity to intern at the NBC affiliate in St. Louis working in the sports department. During that time, his love for broadcasting was confirmed, and he knew this was the career path for him.

After working part-time as a production assistant in St. Louis, Edward was hired as a multimedia journalist/weekend anchor in St. Joseph, MO.

For Edward, working in Nashville is a dream job. With several extended family members living in the area, Nashville has always been a second home to him.

Edward is an avid sports fan and loves cheering for the Tennessee Volunteers and St. Louis Cardinals. Edward and his wife Claire enjoy traveling and spending time outdoors in their free time. They are looking forward to making Nashville their new home!

If you have any story ideas or tips, contact Edward at Edward.Burch@wsmv.com.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.