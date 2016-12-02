Police release new photos of deadly road rage incident

New surveillance images show the vehicle on the day of the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives have released new surveillance photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to a fatal shooting.

Christopher Sparks was shot to death on Sept. 28.

"His life had just started at 36, which is totally screwed up, but it had just begun," Jason Sparks said of his brother Christopher.

Christopher Sparks spent most of his life as a chef. He went back to school, got a degree in mathematics and physics, and had just moved to Nashville last year to work for the state. He was living in the same town with his brother, his best friend, for the first time in their adult lives.

"The second he held my son when he was born it was like a light switch went off and his number one job was to be the best uncle in the world and he was," Jason Sparks said.

All of it vanished in an instant.

Jason Sparks recalled his wife getting the call from the medical examiner’s office. They said Christopher Sparks had been shot and killed.

It happened in the middle of the day in north Nashville, an apparent case of road rage turned deadly.

"I texted him and called him, which in retrospect is stupid,” Jason Sparks said. “Like please let this be a joke. Please be there. Please answer your phone, please, please, please, please.”

Two months have passed and Christopher Sparks’ killer remains on the run.

Police are releasing new surveillance pictures of the suspect’s car and new information. They said the suspect had just come from Metro Center, a busy place where lots of people could have seen him.

"It's possible this person worked in this area. It's possible that they were a customer in one of the businesses over there," said Detective Andrew Davis with Metro police.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 12:30 p.m. on Ed Temple Boulevard.

Jason Sparks said catching his younger brother's killer is not about getting justice.

"I don't really care about that. I just don't want this to happen to anybody else. It's just important to love the people that are in your lives because you never know when something so senseless like this could happen," Jason Sparks said.

Police described the getaway car as a silver newer model Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

