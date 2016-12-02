3rd brother injured in wildfires released from hospital

Jon and Janet Summers, the parents of three brothers hospitalized in Nashville, were found dead in the North Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, the family confirmed.

Jon and Janet Summers, the parents of three brothers hospitalized in Nashville, were found dead in the North Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, the family confirmed.

The third Summers brother who was injured in the Gatlinburg wildfires has been released from the hospital.

Wesley Summers was discharged from the Vanderbilt Burn Unit on Tuesday night.

Branson Summers was released on Sunday. Jared Summers was discharged on Dec. 1.

Their parents, Jon and Janet Summers, were found dead in the North Chalet Village area of Gatlinburg.

"It has been a long two and a half weeks for these young men, and we are so glad they’re healthy enough to head home," said a spokesperson for Vanderbilt in a statement.

