Parents of 3 brothers injured in wildfires found dead

A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.More >>
A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.More >>
A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday today. Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week. This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.More >>
A bittersweet moment tonight for family and friends of Dreyton Simms, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday today. Simms was the 9-year old boy swept away in the Duck River after heavy rains this week. This afternoon the community gathered together and released balloons at Fisherman's Park in his honor.More >>
Tonight, the two cyclists at the center of a hit and run on the Natchez Trace Parkway speak with Channel 4 news. They hope their experience can protect other bicycle riders, and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Tonight, the two cyclists at the center of a hit and run on the Natchez Trace Parkway speak with Channel 4 news. They hope their experience can protect other bicycle riders, and promote a positive dialogue about sharing the road.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in locating a burglary suspect.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old Indiana woman died at the scene of a home invasion near Cincinnati where eight people were wounded, including three children and a pregnant woman who had revealed the gender of her child during a party.More >>
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >>
This year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on hundreds of thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors near campers.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
Police are investigating a fatal accident in South Nashville that happened on July 8 around 11:00 p.m.More >>
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >>
An experienced skydiver who was also a longtime voiceover actor has died after a midair collision during a jump at a Southeast Texas skydiving center.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>