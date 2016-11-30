Parents of 3 brothers injured in wildfires found dead

A Memphis couple has been found dead as fires rage through Gatlinburg. It's devastating news for their three sons who continue to recover on the 11th floor burn center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Jon and Janet Summers, the parents of three brothers hospitalized in Nashville, were found dead in the North Chalet Village in Gatlinburg, the family confirmed.

In a message posted to Facebook, a family member said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that their bodies had been found. Their three sons are aware.

A family friend said the three brothers - Wesley, Branson and Jared Summers - were found unconscious in Gatlinburg after the wildfires.

The boys’ aunt posted an update on Facebook saying that Jared Summers’ ventilator was successfully removed on Wednesday. She added he could possibly be discharged from emergency care and moved to dressing replacement and wound care.

Branson and Wesley Summers could be discharged on Sunday, the aunt said. She added all three continue to improve.

Jared and Wesley Summers are in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Branson Summers remains in critical, but stable condition.

People who don’t even know the family are reaching out to help in any way they can. One Nashville woman said she can’t go to East Tennessee, but she can cook. She offered to deliver meals to Vanderbilt.

“I have sons their age,” Kim Brewer said. “I have twin boys that are 24. I guess my mother’s heart, you know, you want those boys to know there are mothers out there who love them right now.

The Summers family issued the following statement on Wednesday:

The Summers boys are stable, and one of them has been able to talk briefly and share his feelings and concerns for his brothers and parents. We have family and friends coming in from all over the country to be here with us. So many have expressed the desire to assist, and a website has been set up for the benefit of the boys. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support by so many people, and look forward to the continued recovery of Branson, Jared and Wesley. We continue to pray that Jon and Janet are found and we thank everyone for your kind thoughts and prayers.

