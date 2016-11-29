2 soldiers charged in disappearance of missing Ft. Campbell sold - WSMV Channel 4

2 soldiers charged in disappearance of missing Ft. Campbell soldier

Posted: Updated:
Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV) Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)
Jamal Williams-McCray (WSMV) Jamal Williams-McCray (WSMV)
Charles Robinson (Source: Montgomery County Jail) Charles Robinson (Source: Montgomery County Jail)
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) -

Two soldiers have been charged in the disappearance of a missing Fort Campbell soldier.

Private First Class Shadow McClaine has been missing since early September.

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.

Officials said the two soldiers are in pre-trial confinement pending a preliminary hearing.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.