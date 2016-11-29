2 soldiers charged in disappearance of missing Ft. Campbell soldier

Shadow McClaine has been missing from Fort Campbell, KY, since Sept. 2. (WSMV)

Two soldiers have been charged in the disappearance of a missing Fort Campbell soldier.

Private First Class Shadow McClaine has been missing since early September.

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Specialist Charles Robinson have been charged with conspiracy, kidnapping and premeditated murder.

Officials said the two soldiers are in pre-trial confinement pending a preliminary hearing.

