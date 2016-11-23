Police identify suspect in La Vergne shooting

Police released this photo of the suspect's vehicle. (Source: La Vergne PD)

Police have identified the suspect in a shootout that injured one man in La Vergne.

There was an exchange of gunfire between two cars Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Road.

According to officials, a young man was struck and got out of one of the cars, which then rolled into the intersection and hit another car.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He remains in critical condition.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was random but have not determined the motive.

Joshua A. Simmons, 27, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. His last known address is in Nashville.

Simmons is 5'5" with black hair and brown eyes. He has a star tattoo underneath his left eye.

Anyone with information on Simmons' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steve Crotts at 615-793-7744 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.

