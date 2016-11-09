Trump's 2015 prediction to Channel 4 comes true

The National Rifle Association convention is an ideal platform for Republicans considering a run for president to talk straight to their most consistent primary voters--and see how they stack up against each other.

Channel 4's Tracy Kornet field-anchored coverage from the 144th NRA convention in Nashville, which brought more than 70,000 Republican faithful to Music City on April 10, 2015.

Kornet interviewed several of the day's speakers and said the most memorable was real-estate mogul and billionaire Donald Trump, who was rumored to be considering a run for president.

"You have to trust somebody, and you might as well make your choice," said Donald Trump. "Somebody really has to stand out as president, because we don't have a standout as a president right now."

"Look, I made a great fortune. I'm willing to stop that, if I decide to run and make the fortune for this country."

Trump brought his sons along that day, who are lifetime members of the NRA. He was still hosting his NBC television show, Celebrity Apprentice, at the time and told Channel 4 he would make a decision whether to run by June or July.

"I'm thinking about it very, very seriously. I think people are going to be very, very surprised. But, if I do it, America will be great again.

Tuesday night Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States of America.

