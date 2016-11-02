Parents offering reward for answers in son's shooting death

Metro police say the driver of a pickup truck who ran off of Ellington Parkway early Tuesday morning appears to have died from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as Ryan Trent. Police said he died from a gunshot wound. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

A cash reward is now being offered for information about a deadly shooting in September.

Ryan Trent, 29, was found dead in his pickup truck along Ellington Parkway on Sept. 28.

At first, police thought he died from a crash-related injuries, but the medical examiner found a gunshot wound after his body was removed from the wreckage.

Trent's parents drove from his hometown of Knoxville to hold a news conference with Metro police on Wednesday to announce a $12,000 reward for information about the murder that would lead to an arrest and conviction.

Trent's parents, Glenn and Sharon Trent, said not a day goes by that they don't think about their son Ryan.

"In one minute I go from crying, to laughing at something he said or did, to being mad because someone took his life," his father said.

His parents said Ryan Trent always had a smile on his face. They remember him as a jokester, who never met a stranger.

"He has a heart of gold," his mother said. "Last year at Christmas, he bought presents for a family that wouldn't have had gifts otherwise."

Ryan Trent was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 28. Another driver saw his white Chevy Silverado crash into this tree off of Ellington Parkway at Briley Parkway. Police first thought Trent died in the crash. They later learned he had actually been shot.

"It was terrible," Glenn Trent said. "We went from thinking it was a wreck to later on finding out that he was shot."

He said he had to tell the entire family of the tragedy twice after learning the news of the shooting.

Ryan Trent moved to Nashville last summer and was working as a night manager at Premiere Parking. He left downtown Nashville around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 28 and was driving to his home on Neely's Bend Drive when police believe he was shot by another motorist on Ellington Parkway.

His parents said he was newly engaged and had planned a trip home to Knoxville that following weekend.

"I talked to him that evening before he was shot," his mother said. "He was happy to be coming home and to get to see everyone at home."

"He was loved so much, and whoever did this not only took our son's life, but took a piece of our life and our hearts," his father said. "I will never give up until I know who shot Ryan and why."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or East Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7525.You can remain anonymous.

