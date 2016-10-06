Former police officer charged with rape worked as substitute teacher

According to the TBI, Christopher Odom initiated sexual contact with a woman during a traffic stop in June.

The 26-year-old is charged with one count of Rape, one count of Sexual Battery, and two counts of Official Misconduct.

A former Spring Hill police officer is behind bars, charged with sex-related offenses while on duty.

There is new concern about a former police officer who is accused by prosecutors of raping a woman he pulled over.

Channel 4 has learned Christopher Odom worked as a substitute teacher last year in Lewis County.

Odom was charged with rape and sexual battery after two separate traffic stops this summer.

Students at Lewis County High School who used to have him as a substitute teacher told Channel 4 they were shocked.

"It's crazy. He talked to us just like an everyday teacher did," said Donavan Conner, a student. "It makes you wonder about everybody else you talk to. "

How substitute teachers are vetted is something Channel 4 wanted answered from the Lewis County School District.

It is their fall break, but Channel 4 has called the district for the past three days. Channel 4 spoke to people in the office and was always promised a call back with answers. However, that never happened.

Channel 4 also sent several emails to different faculty members and went to their offices Wednesday afternoon but has not received a single response.

"It's very troubling," said Victor Lay, Spring Hill's city administrator.

As for the Spring Hill Police Department, they said Odom passed a rigorous background check in 2013 that came up clear before he was hired.

"All of our employees go through a background check, and if there is anything in there that we could be apprehensive about, they don't get a job with us," said Lay.

Odom was fired from the police department before he was arrested this week. He is free on bail.

As far as Channel 4 knows, Odom is not charged or even accused of doing anything wrong in Lewis County.

Channel 4 wants to ask school officials if there has even been a complaint against him or if parents know about him being charged with rape.

