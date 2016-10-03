Former Spring Hill police officer indicted on charges of rape, sexual battery

According to the TBI, Christopher Odom initiated sexual contact with a woman during a traffic stop in June.

A former Spring Hill police officer is behind bars, charged with sex-related offenses while on duty.



Christopher Patrick Odom, 26, was fired from the force before the TBI arrested him Monday.

Police say in June Odom initiated sexual contact with a female he'd pulled over for a traffic stop.

Police say Odom did it again to a different woman in July.

When the Spring Hill Police Department learned of the allegations, Odom was placed on administrative leave as the TBI investigated.

City Administrator Victor Lay says he's "very disappointed" in Odom's actions and that all of Spring Hill's police officers are held to the highest of standards.

"When we recruit, we recruit high quality individuals," said Lay. "Individuals with good backgrounds. All of our employees go through a thorough background check. If there is anything we could be apprehensive about, they don't get a job with us. We are very rigorous with those applications."

Lay tells Channel 4 that when they hired Odom in December of 2013, his background check came up clean.

Channel 4 obstained a copy of that record, which shows no past offenses.

Lay says he wants the public to know that behavior, such as the charges filed against Odom, will not be tolerated.



"If someone ever felt like they were put in position with not only a police officer but anyone in the city, then they need to make police and other officials aware of it."

Christopher Odom is charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery, and two counts of official misconduct.

He was booked in the Maury County jail on $75,000 bond.

