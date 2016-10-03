Former Spring Hill officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop

A former Spring Hill police officer faces rape and sexual battery charges.

According to the TBI, Christopher Odom initiated sexual contact with a woman during a traffic stop in June.

Investigators added that during another traffic stop in July, Odom also initiated illicit sexual contact with another woman.

Odom, 26, is charged with one count of rape, one count of sexual battery and two counts of official misconduct. He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Maury County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000.

When Spring Hill police learned of the allegations, Odom was placed on administrative leave while the TBI investigated. He was fired from the department before his arrest.

City Administrator Victor Lay said he is “very disappointed” in Odom’s actions. He said all of Spring Hill’s police officer are held to the highest of standards.

“When we recruit, we recruit high-quality individuals. Individuals with good backgrounds,” Lay said. “All of our employees go through a thorough background check. If there is anything we could be apprehensive about, they don’t get a job with us. We are very rigorous with those applications.”

Lay said Odom’s background check came up clean when he was hired in December 2013.

Channel 4 obtained a copy of that record, which shows no past offenses.

Lay said he wants the public to know that behavior, such as the charges filed against Odom, will not be tolerated.

“If someone ever felt like they were put in position with not only a police officer but anyone in the city, then they need to make police and other officials aware of it,” Lay said.

