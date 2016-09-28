Suspect charged in rape of nanny at Hamilton Creek Park

Metro police have made an arrest in the alleged rape of an 18-year-old nanny in Hamilton Creek Park last month.

Dennis Ramos-Montes has been charged with two counts of aggravated rape and one count of felony theft.

Police said DNA evidence definitely linked Ramos-Montes, 26, to the attack on Aug. 4.

Ramos-Montes, a native of Honduras, is being held at the Metro Jail following his arrest on Sept. 15 for multiple charges, including burglary of his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle, order of protection violation, vandalism, criminal trespassing and more.

He was also arrested on Aug. 27 after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend. His bond was set at $35,000 and the victim obtained an order of protection.

He later posted bond and was released on Sept. 12.

On Sept. 15, officers responded to a Hermitage residence where Ramos-Montes’ ex-girlfriend was staying. She reported that she had seen him in the neighborhood and he had burglarized her car.

When officers spotted Ramos-Montes, police said he sped away in a vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot.

Less than an hour later, police received a call from a woman in the 1600 block of Rachels Retreat Circle who said Ramos-Montes was on her property, refusing to leave. When officers responded, he ran into a wooded area to escape.

Later that day, officers went to a Rambling Road apartment where Ramos-Montes had been staying with a relative. When he saw police arriving, he dove through a bathroom window, fled into a wooded area and escaped.

Ramos-Montes was eventually taken into custody after he was spotted at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike. He again tried to run, but officer surrounded him on both sides of a stairwell.

After officers said Ramos-Montes resembled a composite sketch in the rape case, police obtained a search warrant and Ramos-Montes submitted to a DNA sample. Scientists at the Metro crime lab matched that sample to evidence recovered in the Aug. 4 rape case.

Police said the victim’s phone, which was smashed and buried, was recovered during the course of the investigation.

