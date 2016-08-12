Security cameras weren’t working during park rape

Family and friends of a woman raped at a south Nashville park say they hoped surveillance video would help catch the suspect.

But the cameras at Hamilton Creek Park weren’t working at the time of the alleged rape.

“I feel like if they would have been on we would have already caught this man and we would have already gotten him off the streets,” the nanny said.

The woman raped that day was babysitting twin young boys. She was filling in for the boys’ regular nanny.

The nanny said she wants more than anything for the rapist to be caught. She feels getting working cameras back at the park should be a top priority.

“It's a false sense of security I think. People see those and think, ‘Oh, I am safe if something were to happen.’ And yet they don’t even work,” the nanny said.

Metro Parks police said eventually all of the parks will have new high-tech cameras.

The problem is the price. Each camera costs more than $3,000.

Police said they are slowly transitioning into the new camera system, but right now, installing them in Hamilton Creek is not in the budget.

“I think if you have cameras they should probably work, otherwise what's the point?" said Britton Hamilton, a park-goer.

Park-goers said the whole situation has them on edge.

“It never occurred to me to worry about coming here and not come alone. It makes me question, ‘Can I really handle myself?’” Ashley Rademacher said.

Metro Parks police said in absence of the cameras they are stepping up patrols at the park, and educating park-goers on how to stay safe.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.