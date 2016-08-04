Police: Man raped teen nanny of 3-year-old twins

Police said the man matches the description of the suspect in another rape case last month. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at the Hamilton Creek Recreation Center off Bell Road.

Police said the victim is a nanny for 3-year-old twins. She was with them near a swing set when she saw a suspicious man in a black car.

The woman and the twins left the swings and went toward a BMX bicycle track. Police said the man followed and attacked the woman.

The woman fought her attacker, losing a tooth in the process. She told the children to run.

Police said the man raped her and then fled.

The victim caught up with the children and drove them home before calling police.

Channel 4's Liz Lohuis spoke with the mother of the two children. She did not want to go on camera but said her boys tried to hit the suspect with rocks and sticks.

Police said the attack happened mid-morning.

Liz Veyhl, co-owner of Nashville Paddle Company, said her crew was just feet away from it all.

"No one noticed anything that was suspicious," Veyhl said.

She said her team is very upset over what happened, but it won't stop them from doing what they love at the park.

"We feel like this area is quickly improving and the more people we see here on a regular basis, the safer it feels," Veyhl said.

Nam Nguyen, who was also at the park with his family Friday, said he too feels safe at the park.

"It's shocking because this place is such a peaceful, beautiful place. I never thought it would happen here," Nguyen said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5’6” to 5’8” tall. He was wearing khaki pants, a black shirt with possible black stripes, and sunglasses. He fled in a black, four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000s model, with tinted windows, factory wheels and a spoiler on the back.

Police said the suspect matches the description of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 29-year-old woman at the Hickory Trace Apartment complex on July 20.

The victim in that case accidentally left her keys in the front door. The man entered the apartment, woke the victim, choked and raped her before fleeing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Metro’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

