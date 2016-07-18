How does the News 4 Surprise Squad work?

The News 4 Surprise Squad began surprising viewers across Nashville on April 9, 2014.

The Surprise Squad makes their way around town helping make the day a little brighter for some lucky News 4 viewers. You never know where the Squad may show up or what they'll be doing when they get there.

You can keep up with the Surprise Squad by liking the News 4 Facebook page. We may give you hints about the next stop or give you a preview about a recent stop by the Squad. So, keep a close eye on our timeline.

Also, be on the lookout for the Surprise Squad vehicle, pictured at right. If you see it around town, it might be worth your time to stop in and say hello!

If you have a suggestion for the Surprise Squad, click here to use our web-based form to send a message.