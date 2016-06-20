Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren joined the 4WARN Weather team in June 2016.

Daphne is a graduate of Florida State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in meteorology.

Her passion for meteorology and broadcasting was sparked at the early age of 12 when she was handed a graphic clicker for her first practice weather cast at KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, CA.

Raised in Sunshine State, Daphne has grown up around hurricanes and has always been fascinated by the science behind the storm.

Before joining Channel 4, she was the meteorologist for Wake Up, the weekday morning show, and noon news at WNEM in Saginaw, MI.

She previously interned at CNN Türk in Istanbul, Turkey, NBC6 in Miami and WCTV in Tallahassee, FL.

When she’s not doing the forecast, you can find Daphne in the kitchen creating new recipes or pursuing her fitness goals.

She said her faith in the Lord is what keeps her so positive and upbeat.

“I am thrilled to be part of the warm-hearted Nashville community, rain or shine,” she said.

Daphne married Josh Matheny in July 2017 and they are expecting their first child, a son, in 2018.

