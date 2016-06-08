Lindsay Bramson joined the WSMV team as an investigative reporter in June 2016.

Lindsay comes to Nashville after spending more than two years chasing stories in Austin, TX, where she was a part of the investigative team at KXAN.

During her time in Austin, Lindsay covered a wide range of stories, including earning an Emmy nomination after tracking down a woman in another state who was defrauding people using the website GoFundMe.com. Lindsay found her when police couldn’t.

Prior to KXAN, Lindsay was a general assignment reporter at KMOV in St. Louis where she focused primarily on crime trends in St. Louis County neighborhoods. While in St. Louis Lindsay made appearances on the CBS Evening News, reporting on severe flooding and also had several other stories air on national news networks.

Prior to working in St. Louis, Lindsay spent two years in Mobile, AL, where she covered the biggest oil spill in U.S history. Her reporting career began in Sarasota, FL, at WWSB-TV shortly after graduating from college.

Originally from outside Washington, DC, Lindsay is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech. During her college years Lindsay interned at Dateline NBC in New York City, working closely with journalists like Katie Couric, Hoda Kotb and Stone Phillips.

Lindsay is excited to call Nashville home and can’t wait to explore the city’s coffee and food scene.

In her spare time Lindsay enjoys spending time with her husband and their Labradoodle, Tucker. She also enjoys working out, traveling and cheering on her Virginia Tech Hokies.

Email Lindsay with your story tips and comments at lindsay.bramson@wsmv.com and follow her on Twitter @WSMVLindsay.

Copyright WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.