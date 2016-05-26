TN state rep. burns photo enforcement citations on Facebook Live

No one likes getting a red light ticket in the mail, so why not just burn it?

That's what one Tennessee lawmaker told constituents while lighting his photo violations on fire in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

State Rep. Andy Holt, R-Dresden, wants all speed and red light cameras outlawed.

More than 200,000 Facebook users tuned in to hear his fiery message.

Holt, who represents District 76, has long been at odds with cities that use traffic cameras to issue tickets and has worked to protect people's credit scores, insurance rates and driver's licenses from being affected if they don't pay up.

Holt said the citations aren't enforceable and that they essentially "privatize police powers for profit."

But is ignoring a ticket the right thing to do?

"Throw them away, burn them ... do whatever you feel like you want to do with them," Holt said. "I have had numerous photo enforcement violations myself over the last few years, and I have not paid one of those."

Holt said photo enforcement companies use intimidation and fear to make people pay.

"If a person has a guilty conscience, feels like they really know for sure that individual was the one driving that vehicle, hey, have it. Pay the citation if you feel that way. I, however, do not," Holt said. "I think that the state, by all means, and municipal police departments, have the upper hand in this situation. And I think they have abused their power in many ways."

Holt said he has studied the process for the last 23 years and has yet to see one case in the entire state when a violator has been summoned to civil court.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.