Video shows fight that led to children’s arrest

Students as young as 8 were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro because of what they allegedly didn’t do during a fight.

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

Lawmakers are calling the arrests of five elementary school students in Murfreesboro “inexcusable.”

The video posted online shows two younger children punching a child walking while others appear to be egging the children on. (WSMV)

A video that surfaced on YouTube of a fight that led to several elementary school students being arrested is gaining national attention.

Last Friday, students as young as 8 years old were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro.

The arrests caused an uproar among parents, community members and state leaders.

The Tennessee Black Caucus and other state representatives will hold a press conference addressing the arrests at the Capitol on Thursday morning.

Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, issued the following statement concerning the arrests:

Today I call on United States Department of Justice to immediately open an investigation into the reported arrest and handcuffing of children as young as six by the Murfreesboro, Tennessee police. There is no explanation for such inexcusable conduct perpetrated against young children who were peacefully attending elementary school when accosted, handcuffed and jailed. We need a full investigation into this unconscionable incident to safeguard the children’s federal and state civil rights and to determine whether those involved should be prosecuted for criminal misconduct. This is every parent’s nightmare and we need to make sure that it is never repeated.

In the nearly two-minute video, the children say, "Beat ‘em. Get ‘em. Look at him just walking away.”

The older child who was getting punched never raised a hand. He walked away but did not appear to be physically hurt.

Parents of the children told Channel 4 it was the 5- and 6-year-old children throwing the punches. They were not the ones arrested.

Instead, the older children who were arrested and charged with criminal responsibility.

Parents of the children arrested and many in the community said they are outraged by this.

