Lawmakers call for investigation into children's arrest

Students as young as 8 were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro because of what they allegedly didn’t do during a fight.

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

Lawmakers are calling the arrests of five elementary school students in Murfreesboro “inexcusable.”

Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, called on the U.S. Department of Justice to open an investigation into the April 15 incident.

A group of students as young as 8 were handcuffed and detained at Hobgood Elementary School after they were accused of not stopping a fight in a neighborhood.

They were later taken to the juvenile detention center and charged with criminal responsibility of another.

“I know the United States Justice Department has investigated improper force against young children in the past,” Stewart said. “So I think what they can do is investigate. Find out what happened. Figure out whether our U.S. civil rights laws have been violated. And if so, either bring criminal charges or impose civil fines against those responsible.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department said it is conducting an internal after-action review.

Tuesday afternoon, Chief Karl Durr released a statement reading in part:

Situations involving juvenile offenders and victims are some of the most difficult and sensitive situations that officers must handle. … We will reinforce the practices that have worked well and correct any deficiencies or problems that become known.

