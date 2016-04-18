Parent wants answers after children arrested at Murfreesboro elementary school

The children were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School last week. (WSMV)

Students as young as 8 were arrested at Hobgood Elementary School in Murfreesboro because of what they allegedly didn’t do during a fight.

Zacchaeus Crawford said anger is an understatement for how he is feeling after his children were arrested.

“It makes me want to fight. I’m not going to lie and say it doesn’t,” Crawford said. “How would you feel if it was your child? I’m frustrated.”

His children, ages 9, 10 and 11, were arrested at Hobgood Elementary last Friday, along with an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Crawford said a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old were fighting over a basketball game in his backyard while another child recorded it.

Police saw the video and showed up at the school. They handcuffed the students and drove them to the juvenile detention center, where they were charged with criminal responsibility of another.

Others said the children who were arrested were not in the fight and were not the ones who recorded it.

Murfreesboro police said legally they cannot discuss investigations involving children, but police discussed this issue on Saturday night at a community meeting at First Baptist Church.

“Our chief, who is brand new, was very apologetic and he is very committed to making sure that this gets handled properly and in a timely manner,” Crawford said.

Crawford said he wants the charges against his children dropped immediately.

“If I got to show up to court on June 28, that is not going to be good,” he said.

Juvenile Judge Donna Davenport said everything in juvenile is confidential and she cannot comment on specific cases, but said, “We are in a crisis with our children in Rutherford County. I’ve been in officer 17 and a half years and I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Channel 4 reached out to officials at Hobgood Elementary, but they denied requests for an interview but released the following statement:

The arrests that occurred at Hobgood Elementary last week were not a result of any behavior that occurred on school property. The school was merely the location of the arrests.

Copyright 2016 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.