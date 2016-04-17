2017 solar eclipse to draw crowds in Paducah, Hopkinsville

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - Officials in portions of Kentucky and southern Illinois are planning for next year's arrival of tourists hoping to snag the best spot for a rare solar eclipse.

A 140-mile track is considered the best viewing spot for what's expected to be a less than three-minute event on Aug. 21, 2017. Rob Milner, manager of the Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes, called the path from Carbondale, Illinois, to Hopkinsville the "hot seat" for the best view.

Hopkinsville officials began planning years ago for the tourism draw.

Mary Hammond, executive director of the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, tells the Paducah Sun (http://bit.ly/23PW7O2) that hotels have been receiving inquiries about reservations for the event for about a year.

