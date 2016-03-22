Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81 - WSMV Channel 4

Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81

Updated:
Glen Campbell in the documentary 'I'll Be Me.' (WSMV) Glen Campbell in the documentary 'I'll Be Me.' (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Legendary country artist Glen Campbell has died, according to the singer's official website. He was 81 years old.

Campbell was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.

Campbell had six No. 1 hits, including Rhinestone Cowboy, which sold over 2 million copies. He also won five Grammys and seven ACM Awards. Campbell was a proud member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Campbell was a critical success and a popular superstar. Before the world knew he could sing, they found out he could play a guitar better than just about anybody.

As a studio session musician, Campbell performed with the likes of the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra and the Monkees. He was a part of a group of session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, which made up legendary producer Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound.

Campbell would not stay behind the scenes. He wanted to be a star.

He did not lead a perfect life. Campbell’s trouble with alcohol abuse made the news, but he always rebooted, came back and reinvented himself.

In 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He remained a major touring artist until his farewell concert in late 2012.

Campbell’s talent and charm helped him blur the line country and pop music.

Online Public File

