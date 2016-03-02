Court records, testimony show recruiter accused of rape before shooting guardsmen

Federal court records, testimony and sources within the Tennessee National Guard reveal the anger a recruiter felt towards his superiors and the soldier he was accused of raping before he opened fired on his fellow guardsmen in 2013.

First Sgt. Amos Patton is serving a 50-year prison sentence for shooting and wounding three of his superiors at the Tennessee National Guard at a recruiting center in Millington, TN.

At the time of the shooting, all prosecutors would say is that Patton had been called to the recruiting center to discuss “personnel matters.”

The Channel 4 I-Team obtained federal court records and FBI testimony that showed that before the shooting, Patton had twice been found by the military to have had inappropriate relationships with female soldiers in his battalion.

In a motion under the header “statement of fact,” federal prosecutors wrote that two months before the shooting, Patton’s investigating officer determined, based on multiple interviews and statements, that Patton sexually assaulted a female soldier.

The motion read that because of a lack of witnesses, the investigative officer was unable to corroborate the accusations.

However, the investigating officer was able to determine that Patton had an inappropriate relationship with the soldier, who served under Patton’s direct supervision and filed the sexual assault complaint.

That court filing also reads it wasn’t Patton’s first inappropriate relationship within the guard.

In 2008, Patton was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female enlisted soldier in his same battalion.

The motion shows Patton received a letter of reprimand for the 2008 incident.

National Guard recruiters confirm to the I-Team that at the time of the shooting, Patton was angry at how his superiors planned to remove him from duty, but another recruiter accused of rape left the guard unscathed.

In 2007, a year before Patton was reprimanded for the first inappropriate relationship, another Tennessee National Guard recruiter, Paul McCallister, was accused of raping a female soldier.

While McCallister was never charged with any crime and denied the accusation, the Army would later award his accuser PTSD benefits secondary to sexual assault.

Still, McCallister left the National Guard in good standing and went on to become the police chief of Burns, TN, before being fired for unrelated reasons.

Tennessee National Guard recruiters said just before the shooting, Patton expressed anger as to why he was being threatened with losing his job while McCallister was able to leave on good terms.

“That’s basically what he said, ‘You didn't do this to McCallister, why are you doing this to me?’" said a recruiter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another recruiter confirmed Patton’s anger about the treatment of McCallister.

The motion by federal prosecutors also reads that after Patton was interviewed about the sexual assault claim, Patton told a fellow soldier that, “he was tired of fighting these sorts of allegations, stating he had previously beaten charges made by other women in the past ... that he wanted to go to the woman's house, ring her doorbell, and shoot and kill her when she answered the door.”

The soldier stated in the filing that Patton said if she didn’t open the door, he would break it down and kill her and subsequently kill himself.

Two months later, when Patton was told investigators believed he committed the sexual assault and that he would be relieved of duty, Patton pulled out a gun from his fanny pack and opened fire.

In testimony obtained by the I-Team, an FBI agent said when he transported Patton after the shooting, he heard Patton say to himself, "Claims made by another woman a year ago. New commander. You don't know me. My superiors didn't stand up for me. What was I supposed to do? I just blew up."

Randy Harris, a spokesman for the Tennessee National Guard, again refused our repeated requests for an interview.

When asked by the I-Team if the guard knew that Patton was angry about how McCallister was treated, Harris said they can’t speculate on Patton’s state of mind.

