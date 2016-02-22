Despite military reprimand, recruiter promoted in TN National Guard

Internal military records obtained by the Channel 4 I-Team show the Tennessee National Guard substantiated that a recruiter gave prescription pills to the wife of a fellow guardsman with whom he was having a relationship, yet the recruiter was later promoted to manager.

Disciplinary records for Sgt. First Class Christian Castillo show in October 2012, the Tennessee National Guard substantiated that he had violated a Tennessee criminal code when he gave his prescription Lortab pills to the woman he was having “an inappropriate relationship with.”

Castillo was given an administrative reprimand, but is now a manager of recruits.

Court records also obtained by the I-Team show Castillo was arrested in October 2011 for domestic assault, in which police found he was the primary aggressor after his wife told police that he put his hands around her neck.

A TBI criminal background check shows Castillo has no criminal history.

Because the Tennessee National Guard refused to interview for this story or comment on the documents, it is unclear if local prosecutors were ever alerted to the incident with the Lortab pills.

The disciplinary action never stated in which county or town the Lortab pills were given.

Two current recruiters with the Tennessee National Guard agreed to be interviewed by the I-Team if we concealed their identity.

"He (Castillo) should have gotten fired," the first recruiter said. "We're held to a standard - and they constantly let people get by that standard - the people they feel they can trust to keep their dirty secrets."

The recruiters said after the incidents, Castillo was still promoted.

"This guy to be promoted ahead of his peers, far and above? That's wrong,” the second recruiter said.

Randy Harris, spokesman for the Tennessee National Guard, refused to do an interview with the I-Team but did send an email that read in part:

Appropriate disciplinary measures, pursuant to the severity of the infraction were taken by the command according to regulations and command policy. Records of such actions are protected by the Privacy Act of 1974.

Castillo did not return our repeated calls to his work and cell phone for comment. A source confirmed that Castillo recently saw that Channel 4 was calling but did not answer the call.

"I would not want my son or daughter talking to any recruiter with the National Guard at this point, because they're allowed to get away with so much,” the second recruiter said.

Shortly after the I-Team brought our findings to the Tennessee National Guard, we were contacted by an investigator with the National Guard who said she had launched an investigation to determine who delivered us the documents.

The I-Team made it clear we would not be naming our source or sources.

Our investigation continues Tuesday on Channel 4 News at 6:00, where dash-cam video shows what happened when a trooper pulled over a recruiter for a DUI. That video raises more questions about recruiters’ behavior and how they were punished.

