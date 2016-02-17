Case moves forward for brothers charged in Whites Creek shooting

Jamontae Davis, 21, and Kevonte Davis, 18, are both charged with criminal homicide. Kevonte Davis attends Columbia State Community College and is on the school’s basketball team.

The two brothers accused of shooting and killing a man outside of a White Creek High School basketball game were in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday morning.

During the hearing, investigators shared exactly what they think happened that night and showed surveillance video taken by cameras at the high school.

The victim, James Nevils, was at the game to watch his younger brother play. He walked out of the basketball game during halftime to take his 5-year-old nephew to the restroom.

Investigators said Nevils came into contact with the defendants, Kevonte Davis and Jamontae Davis, several times.

Just after 8 p.m., investigators claim the brothers shot Nevils four times in the chest and once in the arm.

Officers found shell casings at the scene but have not tracked down the gun.

Nevils was still alive when he left in the ambulance.

During the hearing, investigators shared surveillance video that captured the shooting.

The Davis brothers are both charged with criminal homicide.

Jamontae Davis, 21, went to college in Texas and had recently been kicked off the team after being arrested on an assault charge.

Kevonte Davis, 18, was playing basketball for Columbia State Community College.

Family members are saying this all happened because of a fight over a girl. She testified on Thursday, saying she helped police identify the Davis brothers.

“So much loss. They took my grandson’s life,” said Deanna Haywood, the victim’s grandmother. “He’s at peace at the Lord, but they will never have peace. Their family will never have peace.”

“I think it’s a little more serious than anger because it’s like you took my child’s life. You done messed up these kids’ life,” said Veronica Parks, the victim’s mother. “Because what I heard, these boys that did it, they were not bad kids. So it’s like some kind of big mess.”

Ultimately the judge ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward.

