Melanie Layden is proud to be the most veteran traffic reporter in the Nashville news market. Born and raised in Tennessee, Melanie is able to use her knowledge of the area to get drivers around the wrecks that stand in the way of the morning commute.

Melanie joined Channel 4 News in December 2014 as a newscast producer and became morning traffic anchor in May 2015. She is a native of Jackson, TN, and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from The University of Mississippi. She is currently working on her master’s degree to become a certified meteorologist through Mississippi State University.

Before coming to Nashville, Melanie was the morning traffic reporter at WAAY-31 in Huntsville, AL. Prior to Huntsville, Melanie worked at Fox 40 in Jackson, MS, as an intern to learn the ropes of the news business.

Melanie has been nominated for two Emmy awards during her time at WSMV. She is a member of the National Weather Association and the Junior League of Nashville.

You can catch Melanie weekday mornings on Channel 4 News Today from 5:00 - 7:00 a.m.

If you would like to invite Melanie to your event, or if you have questions, comments, or traffic tips, email her at melanie.layden@wsmv.com.

