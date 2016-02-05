Visitation held for man killed outside high school basketball game

Family members provided this photo of the victim, James Nevils.

Visitation was held Friday for the man who was killed last week in a shooting outside Whites Creek High School.

Visitation for 23-year-old James Nevils was held at Revelation Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday at noon at Spruce Street Baptist Church.

Nevils was shot and killed outside the high school during a basketball game last Friday.

Jamontae Davis, 21, and Kevonte Davis, 18, have been charged with criminal homicide in Nevils’ death. Police believe the two brothers shot Nevils during an argument over a girl.

