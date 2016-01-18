Liz Lohuis joined News 4 in January 2016 as a general assignment reporter.

She was previously at WYFF in Greenville, SC, where she was nominated for a Southeast Emmy for her coverage in May 2014 of a triple-murder that lead to a dramatic car chase.

Liz moved to WYFF in 2013 and gained many exclusives on stories throughout the Carolinas and northeastern Georgia.

She also spent a week in Plattsburgh, NY, after two convicted murderers escaped a maximum security prison, providing coverage for several stations within WYFF’s parent company.

Liz began her career as a producer in her hometown of Green Bay. She produced the morning show at WLUK-TV for nearly four years.

She grew up a Packers fan and spent many Sunday mornings after her shift tailgating with thousands of her closest fans before the game.

Liz and her husband are animal lovers and, in addition to having one of their own, they have taken in sick and homeless dogs. She also loves playing guitar and singing and is a country music lover at heart, so she should fit in the Music City.

Feel free to email her your story ideas.

Copyright WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.