Suspect charged with rape, murder of 7-year-old KY girl

Timothy Madden, the man accused of murdering a 7-year-old girl during a football game in Kentucky, is now accused of approaching another child.

A man has been charged in connection to the homicide of a 7-year-old Kentucky girl, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said 38-year-old Timothy Madden of Scottsville, KY, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and first-degree murder in Gabriella Doolin's death.

Gabriella was found dead over the weekend during a youth football game in Scottsville, which is in Allen County.

She was separated from her parents at the game on Saturday night. Within minutes, they contacted the public address announcer. The game was stopped as everyone searched.

About 25 minutes later, Gabriella was found murdered about 400 yards away from the stadium in a creek in a wooded area.

According to the Associated Press, the arrest warrant for Madden said Gabriella was strangled and drowned.

As Madden was escorted by KSP Friday afternoon, he told reporters he was innocent.

“I didn’t have anything to do with it,” Madden said. “I’m sorry about their loss, but I’m innocent.”

Madden, a father of five, was booked into the Allen County Jail Friday afternoon. He was then transported and housed in the Barren County Jail in Glasgow, KY.

Police have not released many details about what led them to identify Madden as the suspect.

People who know Madden told Channel 4 they were sickened to learn of the accusations. They said Madden went to high school with Gabriella’s father and his children cheered with Gabriella and played football with her siblings.

Gabriella's funeral was held in Scottsville on Thursday. Supporters wore pink and teal ribbons and released balloons in her honor.

