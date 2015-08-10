Briona Arradondo joined the News 4 team as a general assignment reporter in August 2015.

Briona worked the past two years as a reporter at WTVC in Chattanooga. During her time in Chattanooga, she covered the military attack that killed five service members in July 2015 and she led reports for the high-profile murder trial of aspiring model Skyy Mims. She also filled in on the anchor desk for morning and evening newscasts.

Prior to Briona’s arrival in Chattanooga, she worked for WTOV as a weekend anchor and reporter in Steubenville, OH. While there, she helped lead coverage for the Steubenville rape trial involving two high school students.

She earned her master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and International Affairs at American University in Washington, DC, where she worked as a Washington correspondent and interviewed high-ranking officials and members of Congress.

Briona is a native of the Atlanta area and graduated from Berry College in Rome, GA, with a degree in Communication and Spanish. She was heavily involved in the TV station and helped create the student multimedia website. She also interned at WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Growing up in a military family, Briona developed a passion for travel and culture. She speaks conversational Spanish and enjoys Latin dancing. She is a classical flutist and supports the performing arts.

She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Society of Professional Journalists.

