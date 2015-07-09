Arrest made in fire at south Nashville hotel

An arrest has been made in the aggravated arson at Harding Inn in south Nashville on Tuesday night.

Antoine Clark, 29, was arrested at an east Nashville motel on Thursday morning. He has been charged with aggravated arson.

Investigators said Clark threatened to kill a resident of the Harding Inn on Tuesday over some personal belongings. Clark allegedly stacked mattresses outside room 456 and set it on fire.

The fire trapped six people inside the room, including a pregnant woman. All six were rescued from the balcony by firefighters.

The victims said they saw Clark run from the building, saying he hoped they all burned to death.

The pregnant woman and another man were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clark was found wearing a tracking ankle bracelet placed by parole and probation officers. He is a violent sex offender who was convicted in 2006 of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13.

Fire officials said the investigation into the fire continues and more charges are possible.

