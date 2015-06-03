Kevin Trager joined News 4 in June 2015 after spending two years as a reporter in Little Rock, AR.

Kevin developed a passion for covering hard-hitting news and controversial stories, including a local school district budgeting hundreds of thousands of dollars for travel expenses and postage stamps, in Little Rock.

Kevin also spent three days in Dallas covering the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and helped lead his station's coverage of the Vilonia tornado, which killed 16 people in Central Arkansas.

One of Kevin's favorite journalists often tells people he's interviewing “I cannot promise you'll be happy I'm telling your story, but I will do everything I can to tell it fairly.”

Kevin lives by this statement every day he goes to work.

Don't be surprised if you see Kevin wearing his cowboy boots at work. He spent two years shooting, writing and editing his stories for an NBC affiliate in Wyoming.

Kevin is originally from Louisville, KY, and is excited to be back on the right side of the Mississippi River. He grew up in Louisville, KY, and is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Kevin and his wife Andrea live in Nashville with their dog Archer.

