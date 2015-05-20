Nashville man facing 492 charges arrested for public intoxication

A Davidson County man who has 492 charges filed against him has been arrested again.

Robert Brown, 46, was arrested on Tuesday after police said they found him sitting at an entrance ramp for Interstate 65 drinking a 40-ounce beer.

According to the affidavit, the responding officer found five other empty beer bottles near where Brown was sitting.

"The defendant sits in the same spot almost every day and becomes intoxicated until police come and arrest him," states the affidavit.

Most of the charges against Brown are for public intoxication.

Police said they took him into custody because they believed Brown was "too intoxicated to care for his own well-being."

