Man facing 492 charges arrested for public intoxication - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville man facing 492 charges arrested for public intoxication

Posted: Updated:
Robert D. Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Robert D. Brown (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Davidson County man who has 492 charges filed against him has been arrested again.

Robert Brown, 46, was arrested on Tuesday after police said they found him sitting at an entrance ramp for Interstate 65 drinking a 40-ounce beer.

According to the affidavit, the responding officer found five other empty beer bottles near where Brown was sitting.

"The defendant sits in the same spot almost every day and becomes intoxicated until police come and arrest him," states the affidavit.

Most of the charges against Brown are for public intoxication.

Police said they took him into custody because they believed Brown was "too intoxicated to care for his own well-being."

Copyright 2015 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Nashville man facing 492 charges arrested for public intoxicationMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.