Joe Dubin joined the News 4 Sports team in March 2015 after spending more than three years as a radio sports talk host. He also co-hosts a sports talk radio show on WNSR-AM with Greg Pogue.

After working 15 years at WKRN in Nashville, where he won numerous awards, he worked as a radio sports talk host before returning to television at News 4.

Joe won a regional Emmy Award for Best Sportscast and was nominated for nine Emmy Awards. He was also a two-time Edward R. Murrow Award winner.

Joe, a graduate of McGavock High School, has been very active in local charities. His charity work includes the Metro Animal Shelter, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Alzheimer's Association and others.

“Growing up in Nashville, we all know the rich tradition of Channel 4, and to be a part of that now is absolutely incredible,” Joe told The Tennessean.

Joe also played college football at Samford University in Birmingham, AL, before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University.

