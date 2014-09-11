Channel 4's own Tracy Kornet hurries from the studio whenever the Vanderbilt Commodores play a home basketball game to cheer on her son. (2-25-15)

Tracy Kornet is a six-time Emmy Award winning news anchor, host and writer who is thrilled to be back in Nashville.

The wife and mother of three children credits her years at Vanderbilt University for her start in television, and for her recent return to Music City. Her youngest son, Luke, is a 7’1” forward who plays for the Vanderbilt Commodores. It's also where she met her husband, Frank, a former Vanderbilt basketball star who went on to play in the NBA and Europe.

Tracy comes to WSMV from Dallas/Fort Worth, where she anchored the city's first 2-hour prime-time evening newscast, and Phoenix, AZ, where she hosted the city’s first morning magazine show. She started her career as a morning news anchor in Lexington, KY.

Tracy co-anchors Channel 4 News at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:30.

Field anchoring live events is Tracy's passion. A few of her favorite assignments include two presidential visits in Nashville; 50th Anniversary coverage of the assassination of JFK in Dallas; and multiple sports championships, including the 2010 & 2011 World Series, 2011 NBA Finals, and the 2011 Super Bowl.

Other professional thrills include co-hosting The View in New York and interviewing Will Ferrell in the Saturday Night Live costume closet.

Tracy was awarded “Best News Anchor” by the Tennessee Associated Press in 2015 and 2016. She is a frequent emcee and speaker at community fundraisers and currently serves as vice-chairman of the board of the Sexual Assault Center of Nashville.

In her free time there is nothing Tracy loves more than cheering on her children. All three play/have played college basketball: Luke at Vanderbilt, Nicole at UCLA and John at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. They are also the frequent subject of her blog.

Tracy was born in Chicago and grew up in Tampa, FL. She officially graduated from the University of Kentucky but considers herself a Vandy girl. She spent three years there as a French & International Relations major, singing with "The Original Cast," dancing with the Vandy Pom Squad, and as an active member of Delta Delta Delta. Tracy also spent several semesters working in Japan as Cinderella at Tokyo Disneyland and touring with a Japanese pop star as a backup singer/dancer.

