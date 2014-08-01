Parole hearing held for convicted Metro cop killer

Thirty-eight years after a Metro officer was shot to death, a convicted killer is pleading for a second chance.

Charles Gentry was just a teenager when he shot and killed Metro Officer George Hall.

On Monday, Gentry sat in front of a parole board and Hall's family begging for forgiveness.

"I'm deeply sorry, I am, for all the pain I've caused the entire family," Gentry said.

Hall's daughter, Wendy Dudley, listened, then spoke.

"I don't know him; I don't have any memory of him," she said about her father.

Dudley was six months old when Hall was killed.

"Oh how I would love to sit next to him and have a long, long talk with him," she said.

Dudley met with Gentry in prison last year. She said she forgives him, but, "He should still continue to be held accountable for his actions."

Gentry's family spoke on his behalf through video conference. They said if Gentry was let out, he could work as a plumber or a barber.

Mostly, he'd be taking care of his ailing mother.

"I want a little bit of time to spend with him before I die," his mother said.

Gentry has had 13 disciplinary incidents behind bars since his last parole hearing. Police from all over the country wrote the board asking them to keep Gentry away.

The parole board chairman said he was torn, but ultimately, he recommended to decline Gentry's parole for another three years.

The rest of the board will have to vote and will have an answer in about two weeks.

The average amount of time served for a murder life sentence in Tennessee is about 25 years. Gentry has been in prison for 38.

