Alanna Autler

Alanna joined the WSMV news team in June 2014 after two years chasing stories in the heart of West Virginia's coalfields as a reporter.

She led her station's coverage of a massive chemical leak in West Virginia in early 2014, devoting countless hours to investigating a contamination that left 300,000 people without clean drinking water. Highlighting the lack of government oversight while holding officials accountable in her coverage played a part in community-driven changes following the disaster.

In the months before the spill, she waded into a political corruption case in the heart of West Virginia coal country. The federal investigation ousted at least four elected officials - most of whom are headed for federal prison - with direct connection to a controversial sheriff slain at high noon.

She earned a degree in journalism from Northwestern University, interning with Fox News during her time in college. Alanna devoted countless hours to the award-winning Northwestern News Network, even serving as news director during her senior year.

Off the clock she enjoys running, finding new restaurants and defending her beloved New York Yankees.

