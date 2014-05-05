Decision 2018: Poll times and contact information - WSMV News 4

Decision 2018: Poll times and contact information

Middle Tennessee poll times for local elections and contact information for local election offices. Not all of the counties listed will hold primary elections in May. Polls close at 7 p.m.

County Phone Polls open Website
Bedford 931.684.0531 9 a.m. http://www.bedfordcountytn.org/election.html
Benton 731.584.6144 8 a.m. http://bentoncountytnelectioncommission.com/
Cannon 615.563.5650 7 a.m. http://www.cannoncountyelections.com/
Cheatham 615.792.5770 7 a.m. http://cheathamcountytn.gov/government/elections/
Clay 931.243.2536 9 a.m. https://www.facebook.com/pages/Clay-County-Election-Commission/697618663584933
Coffee 931.723.5103 8 a.m. http://coffeecountyelectioncommission.com/
Cumberland 931.484.4919 8 a.m. http://cumberlandcountytn.gov/election-commission/
Davidson 615.862.8800 7 a.m. http://nashville.gov/vote
Decatur 731.852.2911 8 a.m.
DeKalb 615.597.4146 8 a.m. http://dekalbelections.com/
Dickson 615.789.6021 7 a.m. http://www.dicksoncountyelection.com/
Fentress 931.879.7162 8 a.m.
Franklin 931.967.1893 7 a.m. http://www.franklincotn.us/departments/election_commission/index.html
Giles 931.363.2424 8 a.m. http://www.rackleytechnologies.com/ElectionDocs.nsf/Internet%20Documents?Openview
Grundy 931.692.3551 8 a.m.
Henry 731.642.0411 7 a.m. http://www.henryco.com/offices/electionadministrator.htm
Hickman 931.729.4560 8 a.m. http://www.election.hickmanco.com/
Houston 931.289.3047 7 a.m.
Humphreys 931.296.6504 9 a.m. http://waverly.net/hcec/
Jackson 931.268.9284 9 a.m. http://www.jacksoncotn.com/countydepartments.php
Lawrence 931.762.7836 8 a.m. http://www.lawrencecountytn.gov/Departments/election-commission
Lewis 931.796.3662 9 a.m. http://lewiscountytn.com/Election.html
Lincoln 931.433.6220 9 a.m. http://www.lincolncountytngov.com/election.html
Macon 615.666.2199 9 a.m. http://maconcountytn.gov/government/election_administrator/index.php
Marshall 931.359.4894 7 a.m. http://www.marshallcountytn.com/index.php/elections
Maury 931.375.6001 7 a.m. http://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/index.aspx?page=56
Montgomery 931.648.5707 7 a.m. http://www.mcgtn.org/election
Moore 931.759.4532 8 a.m.
Overton 931.823.5985 9 a.m.
Perry 931.589.2025 9 a.m.
Pickett 931.864.3583 9 a.m. http://www.pickettelection.info/
Putnam 931.526.2566 9 a.m. http://putnamco.org/election
Robertson 615.384.5592 7 a.m. http://www.robertsoncountytn.org/node/5
Rutherford 615.898.7743 7 a.m. http://www.rutherfordcountytn.gov/election/
Smith 615.735.8241 7 a.m. http://www.smithcountyelection.com/
Stewart 931.232.5100 7 a.m. http://stewartcountyelection.com/
Sumner 615.452.1456 7 a.m. http://votesumnertn.org/
Trousdale 615.374.2712 7 a.m.
Van Buren 931.946.2728 9 a.m.
Warren 931.473.5834 8 a.m. http://warrentnelections.com/
Wayne 931.722.3517 8 a.m. http://waynecountytn.org/election/Election%20Commission.htm
White 931.836.3671 8 a.m.
Williamson 615.790.5711 7 a.m. www.williamsonvotes.net
Wilson 615.444.0216 7 a.m. http://www.wilsonelections.com/

