Watch Now: Channel 4 News Live Newscasts or Replays

Click to watch Channel 4 News live newscast or replay.
For breaking news events and 4WARN Live Doppler Radar, click here.
When Channel 4 News is live on the air, you can watch it in real time from any smart phone, desktop or tablet. When Channel 4 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see a replay of the most recent newscast.
From time to time, our newscasts air later or earlier depending on sporting events and/or national news coverage pre-empting regularly scheduled programming.
Monday-Friday
Saturdays
Sundays
Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>
Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.More >>