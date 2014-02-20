Watch Now: Channel 4 News Live Newscasts or Replays - WSMV Channel 4

Watch Now: Channel 4 News Live Newscasts or Replays

Click to watch Channel 4 News live newscast or replay.

For breaking news events and 4WARN Live Doppler Radar, click here.

When Channel 4 News is live on the air, you can watch it in real time from any smart phone, desktop or tablet. When Channel 4 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see a replay of the most recent newscast.

From time to time, our newscasts air later or earlier depending on sporting events and/or national news coverage pre-empting regularly scheduled programming.

Channel 4 News Regularly Scheduled Newscasts

Monday-Friday

  • Channel 4 News Today - 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
  • Channel 4 News & More at Midday - 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 4:00 - 4 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 5:00 - 5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 6:00 - 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 6:30 - 6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays

  • Channel 4 News Today - 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
  • Channel 4 News Today - 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 5:00 - 5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 6:00 - 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 10:00 - 10:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sundays

  • Channel 4 News Today - 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
  • Channel 4 News Today - 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 5:00 - 5:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Channel 4 News at 10:00 - 10:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Inside Sports Sunday - 10:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

 

  • Watch Now: Channel 4 News Live Newscasts or ReplaysMore>>

  • Indictment of a Sheriff

    Indictment of a Sheriff

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>

    Complete coverage of the indictment of Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, former administrative chief deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle John Vanderveer on corruption charges in relation to JailCigs.

    More >>

YOUTUBE: Channel 4 I-Team special: Influence, Infidelity & Men in Power

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.