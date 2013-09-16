Hayley Mason joined the WSMV news team in September 2013 as a general assignment reporter.

Hayley joined us after spending the last two years as a northern Virginia bureau reporter for WHAG in Hagerstown, MD.

Hayley, a native of Atlanta, is a graduate of Howard University with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in jazz voice.

She interned with NBC Nightly News in New York City where she assisted with the coverage of the Beijing Olympics and other top national stories. She went on to intern for MSNBC in Washington, DC where she produced live shots on Capitol Hill with U.S. senators and congressmen. In her last year at Howard, she interned and went on to work for FOX News Channel in Washington, DC.

Hayley reigned as Miss School of Communications and Miss Blue and White for Howard University, and was a co-founder of Students Advocating for Youth (S.A.Y.), which is now a nationally-recognized campus organization.

She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Copyright WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.