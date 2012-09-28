Daycare principal, husband accused in sex abuse

A woman who oversees a local child care program, along with her husband, is facing a laundry list of child sex abuse charges.

Demetria L. Robinson, 33, and Rodney D. Robinson, 44, are accused in the sex abuse of two teenage sisters over the past several years.

A grand jury indictment, which includes 25 criminal counts charging the offenses of rape, rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery by an authority figure and child abuse, alleges Rodney Robinson committed the abuse and his wife knew what was going on but did nothing about it.

According to the indictment, the alleged victims are relatives of the couple, had been in the Robinson household for a number of years and are now both 15 years old.

The children were placed in the custody of a blood relative shortly after the initiation of the investigation in March, police said.

Luv for Kidz Learning Academy, the north Nashville daycare which lists Demetria Robinson as its principal, appeared to be open for business Friday, and parents were seen picking up their children as normal at the end of the day.



Despite the arrests, neighbors of the daycare said it has been business as usual at the facility. While none wanted to speak on camera, many parents wanted to know what, if anything, has been going on behind closed daycare doors.

Rodney D. Robinson is jailed on $250,000 bond, while Demetria Robinson is held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

The couple's court date is set for Oct. 3.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said Friday afternoon the daycare would be closed indefinitely pending an investigation.

