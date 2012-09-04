Hopkinsville braces for 2017 solar eclipse attention

Two minutes, 40 seconds. It's one minute shorter than the average song on the radio and 20 seconds shorter than it takes to pop popcorn in a microwave. However, according to officials in Hopkinsville, KY, people all over the world will be headed to their city in anticipation of just two minutes and 40 seconds.
"For the last two years, I've been getting emails and calls nearly on a daily basis," said Robin Charles of the Convention and Visitor's Bureau. "It's a wonderful experience for Hopkinsville to be put on the map for something."
Local officials said a rural area just a few miles northeast of Hopkinsville will be the dead center of a solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.
"This will be the longest place you will be able to view the solar eclipse," said Charles. "It is supposed to last two minutes, 40 seconds."
Even though the eclipse is still five years away, Jeff Smith of the Hopkinsville Hampton Inn said he's already getting calls about booking rooms in 2017 from places as far away as Germany and Japan.
"We've received over 200 phone calls in the last five days for inquiries about hotel availability in the city," said Smith. "We will be sold out. I expect the entire city to be sold out and some of the surrounding communities also."
It's not just the eclipse itself driving interest. August 21, 2017 is the anniversary to the day of a widely known incident from the 1950s in which some locals believe a spaceship visited a stretch of rural land near the solar eclipse site. That incident is already celebrated with the annual Kelly Little Green Men Days Festival.
"I think there is some sort of astronomical culture here in Hopkinsville that we have the little green men and the eclipse on the same day," said Smith. "It's not a coincidence at all but an alignment of the stars I might say."
Copyright 2012 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.More >>
Students from Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties are eligible to participate.More >>
Students from Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties are eligible to participate.More >>
Police say a man held a woman and child against their will in Gallatin on Wednesday.More >>
Police say a man held a woman and child against their will in Gallatin on Wednesday.More >>
A Montgomery County man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his car.More >>
A Montgomery County man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his car.More >>
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he has raised $1.2 million for his bid for Tennessee governor.More >>
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he has raised $1.2 million for his bid for Tennessee governor.More >>
The Nashville Zoo has added two new adorable additions to its animal family. Their mother, Mei Mei, gave birth to the cubs on June 16.More >>
The Nashville Zoo has added two new adorable additions to its animal family. Their mother, Mei Mei, gave birth to the cubs on June 16.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >>
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >>
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >>
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >>
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.More >>
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.More >>
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >>
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >>
CNN says safety concerns led to its decision not to reveal the identity of the man behind a doctored anti-CNN video.More >>
CNN says safety concerns led to its decision not to reveal the identity of the man behind a doctored anti-CNN video.More >>
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >>
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >>
The search for a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County on Tuesday is now being called a recovery mission.More >>
The search for a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County on Tuesday is now being called a recovery mission.More >>