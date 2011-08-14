Chris Harris

Chris is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for WSMV.

He's no stranger to the area, having grown up in Franklin and graduated from Brentwood High School.

In fact, his family has lived in the Nashville area for nearly a century.

Chris comes to Channel 4 from WBMA in Birmingham where he led their high school football coverage that was the most logistically ambitious venture he's undertaken in his professional career. But man, was it fun!

While in Birmingham, he also had the opportunity to cover back-to-back BCS title winners, NASCAR and IndyCar races, PGA golf tournaments, minor league baseball...you get the picture.

Chris has also worked in Dothan, Alabama, and Waco, Texas. He has been recognized multiple times by the Associated Press for anchoring, reporting and producing.

He is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school.

The town may have changed since he left, but the people of Nashville are just as friendly as he remembers. He is enjoying telling the stories of the communities that helped raise him.

