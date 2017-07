Snowbird Appearances

If you would like Snowbird to visit your school or community event, email your request to snowbird@wsmv.com

(Currently booking appearances for August and later)

June

Tuesday, June 27: Summer Reading Program, Ardmore Library, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27: Summer Reading Program, Mount Pleasant Library, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28: Summer Reading Program, Humphreys County Library, Waverly, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 29: Montessori Academy, Brentwood, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Friday, June 30: Western Kentucky State Fair, Hopkinsville, 5-7 p.m.

July

Saturday, July 1: Nashville Zoo’s Ice Day, 12-2 p.m.

Monday, July 3: Summer Reading Program, Cookeville Library, 11 a.m.

Monday, July 3: Summer Reading Program, Algood Library, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5: Summer Reading Program, Watertown Library, 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 6: Summer Reading Program, Linebaugh Library, Murfreesboro, 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 6: Creekside Assisted Living, Murfreesboro, 12-1 p.m.

Friday, July 7: Summer Reading Program, Gallatin Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 10: Cockrill Elementary/YMCA Fun Co. Summer Camp, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11: Summer Reading Program, Smyrna Library, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12: Goodpasture Summer Camp, Madison, 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12: Millersville Elementary/YMCA Fun Company Summer Camp, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13: Summer Reading Program, Cheatham County Library, Ashland City, 2 p.m.

Friday, July 14: Bounce U Summer Camp, Murfreesboro, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15: Bellevue Library’s Winter in July, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 17: Small Steps Childcare Summer Camp, Gallatin, 10-11 a.m.

Monday, July 17: DeKalb County Fair, Alexandria, 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18: Hope Enrichment Learning Preschool, Hendersonville, 10-11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19: Summer Reading Program, Portland Library, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 20: Summer Reading Program, Nolensville Library, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 20: Summer Reading Program, Brentwood Library, 1 p.m.

Monday, July 24: Stevens Family Taekwondo Summer Camp, Murfreesboro, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25: St. Thomas Family Center Daycare, Nashville, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 25: Christmas in July, Tullahoma Aquatics Center, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26: Summer Reading Program, Watkins Park Branch, Nashville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 26: Bedford County Fair, Shelbyville, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, July 28: Overton County Fair, Livingston, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: Robertson County’s Back 2 School Bash, Springfield Middle School, 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, July 29: Nashville Sounds Booster’s Birthday, First Tennessee Stadium, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31: Smith County Fair, Carthage, 5-7 p.m.

August

Tuesday, Aug. 1: The Family Center, Dollar General headquarters, Goodlettsville, 10-11 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Williamson County Fair, Franklin, 11a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Putnam County Fair, Cookeville, 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Macon County Fair, Lafayette, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11: Giles County Fair, Pulaski, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Hickman County Fair, Centerville, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Cheatham County Fair, Ashland City, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18: Wilson County Fair & Opening Night Parade, Lebanon, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: South Central Area Fair, Hohenwald, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21: Robertson County Fair & Opening Night Parade, 5-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22: Franklin County Fair, Winchester, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26: I Scream for F.U.E.L. Ice Cream Contest, Salem United Methodist Church, Clarksville, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30: Andre Lucas Elementary, Fort Campbell, KY, 8:45-10:45 a.m.

September

Friday, Sept. 1: Maury County Fair, Columbia, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2: Henry County Fair, Paris, 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: White County Fair, Sparta, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Dickson County Fair, Dickson, 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Sumner County Fair, Gallatin, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Lincoln County Fair, Fayetteville, 3-5 p.m.

Monday Sept. 11: Warren County Fair, McMinnville, 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Doyle Elementary Reading Night, White County, 5:30- 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Story Time, Green Hills Library, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 15: Humphreys County Fair, Waverly, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: Diabetes Walk, Camp Widjiwagan, Nashville, morning

Monday, Sept. 18: Coffee County Fair, Manchester, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Middle Tennessee District Fair, Lawrenceburg, 2-4 p.m.

October

Thursday, Oct. 5: Surviving the Storm, location TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Lafayette Head Start, Macon County, 9-10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Surviving the Storm, location TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14: Community CARES Walk & Expo, Clarksville, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19: Surviving the Storm, location TBA

Saturday, Oct. 21: Community Day, New Covenant Christian Church, Nashville, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: Surviving the Storm, location TBA

November

Saturday, Nov. 4: Down Syndrome Walk, The Hermitage, 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Born Again Christian Academy, Nashville, 10-11 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 13: Dalewood Creative Preschool, Nashville, 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17: West Elementary, Mount Juliet, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

December

Friday, Dec. 1: Our Savior Lutheran Academy, Nashville, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: First Baptist Church Weekday Early Education Preschool, Portland, 10-11 a.m.

January 2018

Wednesday, Jan. 10: The Settlement Preschool, Clarksville, 9-10:30a .m.

Wednesday, Jan. 10: Hazelwood Elementary, Clarksville, 1-2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12: Elite Education Preschool, Gallatin, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 16: Mt. View Elementary, Antioch, 8:30-10 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Goodpasture Kindergarten, Madison. 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Berry’s Chapel Preschool, Franklin, 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 19: Penguin Day, Christ Presbyterian Academy, 1-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 23: Pulaski Elementary, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 25: St. George’s Tu/Th Kindergarten, Nashville, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 26: St. George’s M/W/F Kindergarten, Nashville, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

February 2018

Friday, Feb. 2: Hickman Elementary, Nashville, 8:15-10:15 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 5: Grace Lutheran Church M/W/F Preschool, Clarksville, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Grace Lutheran Church Tu/Th Preschool, Clarksville, 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 16: Livingston Head Start, 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 16: Byrdstown Head Start, 1-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Forest Hills UMC Day School, 10-11 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: First UMC Preschool & Castle Heights Preschool, Lebanon, 10-11 a.m.

March 2018

Thursday, March 1: Old Center Elementary, Nashville, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, March 2: Southside Elementary, Lebanon, 8-10 a.m.

Monday, March 5: Oakmont Elementary, Dickson, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Monday, March 5: Woodmont Baptist Preschool, Nashville, 1-2 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: Tar Wars Anti-smoking Poster Contest, Cool Springs, 1-3 p.m.

Monday, March 12: Greater Things Christian Academy, Dickson, 9-10 a.m.

Thursday, March 15: City Road Child Development Center, Madison, 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, March 29: Culleoka Unit School, Maury County, 8:30-10 a.m.

June 2018

Wednesday, June 13: Summer Reading Program, North Branch Library, Nashville, 10 a.m.

